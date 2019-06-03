Women reminisce past Ramadan days

June 03, 2019 | Rabiya Bashir

Khadija Raheem, 69, from Khanyar Srinagar, recollects memories when she along with her friends used to sing folk songs praising Prophet Muhammad (SAW) in the holy month of Ramadan.

“Those were the most beautiful days. Womenfolk used to gather in their own lawn or the neighbour’s lawn and would start Rouf (Kashmiri folk dance) before Iftar (breaking of the fast),” she says.

Khadija grew up observing and admiring beautiful intricate customs and traditions during Ramadan.

For her, recollecting the memories of her youth in the spiritual month is always filled with joy and excitement.

“The lifestyle of people was simple and Ramadan was a time for coming together. People were filled with excitement and joy,” she says.

Reminiscing the past, Khadija says the streets of the old city were abuzz with people thronging the market and buying last minute groceries and other necessary things.

“There was no fear to move out even in late evenings. The city was not under siege as it is today and the atmosphere was peaceful,” she says going down the memory lane.

“I used to light the majestic incense sticks at home, making the air fresh and peaceful. I would line up my babribyol (basil seeds) drink glasses on a tray to perform the tradition. The glasses then would rest back on the tray to lock in the scent until Iftar time,” Khadija says. “That was the beautiful time when the family members gathered to celebrate the spiritual month. Eating and drinking together in joint families, spiritual harmony, inviting neighbours and together worshipping the Almighty Allah individually and collectively reminds me of my old days.”

Like Khadija, many women from Srinagar downtown and other parts of the Valley used to observe Ramadan in a more traditional way.

After Iftar, the womenfolk used to pray Tarawih at a shrine.

They would recite the holy Quran and seek the blessings of the Allah.

During Ramadan, the moral and ethical dimensions were high and people used to utilise the 30-days of the spiritual month to cleanse their souls, bodies, and minds.

Another woman, Haleema Bano of Rainawari says, during Ramadan people used to share food, give Zakat (giving alms to the poor and the needy), even though people had not enough money.

She says even the poor shared some of their food with their neighbours and invited people in the spiritual month.

“In Ramadan, people would organise Iftar at Masjids where dates and basil seed drink were served as the essential ingredients for the feast at dusk,” she recalls.

Now the trend has changed.

Modernisation has changed the traditional and cultural aspects and Ramadan is almost unfamiliar.

Since 1990s, due to the political disturbances, the atmosphere has also changed.

Fiza Khursheed, 22, the granddaughter of Haleema, also believes the old days were better as there was togetherness which was hardly seen at the present times.

“I have hardly seen any togetherness. Even I don’t know who my neighbours are. We aren’t even allowed to move out in the evening,” she says.

Fiza says she feels amazed after her grandmother narrates the stories of Kashmiri culture and unique traditions.

“I wish we could also observe Ramadan like my grandmother did,” she says.