Published at January 17, 2019 02:26 PM 0Comment(s)255views


Women protest at Rajouri Kadal Srinagar, seek release of kin from jail

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Scores of women Thursday staged a protest demonstration at Rajouri Kadal in Downtown area of Srinagar, seeking release of their kin from prison.

Witnesses said that protesting women blocked the road at Rajouri Kadal against the alleged handing over of nine Srinagar youth to the NIA.

The protesting women shouted slogans, seeking release of nine youth, have been arrested by the police in November last year for alleged militant links.

Earlier, police had refuted reports regarding the the youth being handed over to the NIA.

“In this context it is clarified that the instant case FIR No 93/2018 was registered at Police Station Kothi Bagh under the relevant sections of law.

This case was subsequently taken over by NIA and all the arrested accused persons in this case are presently in Judicial Custody," police spokesman had said

