Women need to prioritize their exercises

March 08, 2019 | Dr Shadman Pandit

International Women's Day is celebrated on 8th March every year. Today's woman is multi-faceted; who takes care of the family as well as her aspirations. A focus on health issues relevant to females has been increasing over last two decades.

The multiple roles that women play tend to give low priority to her personal time. Women always place the need of others before themselves and priority to their health, exercise or any form of relaxation is never given preference.

When you think of International Women’s Day, health and wellness may not be the first topic that comes to mind, but in reality, there’s a strong connection.

Today this article is for the women’s to take care of their fitness. The good news is that, the scope of practice has now increased to include all health concerns of women: incontinence, pelvic/vaginal pain, prenatal and postpartum musculoskeletal pain, osteoporosis, rehabilitation following breast surgery, lymphedema, education prevention, wellness and exercise.

All females across the life span, from the young athlete, the childbearing woman, the menopausal and elderly woman receive benefit from physiotherapy.

Their improper lifestyle causes overuse of muscles and joints which leads to muscle fatigue, back pain, neck pain, soft tissue injuries in their day to day life due to their excessive work load and in later stage of life they are more prone to diabetes, thyroid, hypertension, arthritis etc.

In our society there is lack of awareness regarding fitness of women during pregnancy which is the important phase of life.

Pregnancy is a wonderful time of your life and taking care of your health isn’t only about nutrition but fitness as well.

Pregnancy is one of the most important period in the life of a women, family and a society. Therefore, great attention is given to antenatal care by the health care system of most countries.

But due to lack of awareness in our society, a woman during pregnancy and after pregnancy suffers weight gain, and other multiple problems. The physical changes to a women’s body as related to pregnancy are multiple. There are center of mass changes, pressure on the organs, and increased weight gain.

Evidence shows that group training programs or individual programs designed and delivered by physiotherapists can relieve lower back pain(over two thirds of pregnant women experience back pain), one fifth experience pelvic pain, over 40 percent experience urinary incontinence, prolapsed, coccydynia, muscle cramps during pregnancy.

It’s a well known fact that exercises are good for the mind and body making it beneficial for expectant and new mothers.

Aerobic and strengthening exercises help in adjusting to the increasing weight and posture changes to cope effectively with the labor and the postnatal period. Although exercises in pregnancy are extremely beneficial, but they can cause more harm than good if not done correctly.

Medical screening for exercises should be done by the doctor as well as the physiotherapist to ensure that the patient underwent a basic screening, assessment, right exercise protocol for avoidance of any complications and to ensure the benefits of staying healthy and fit. Every person is different so finding out which exercise is to be done is essential for proper recovery.

Is physiotherapy safe during pregnancy?

Firstly, you should know that physiotherapy is a medical treatment that involves solutions like massage, heat therapy, exercise, and electrotherapy. It does not include any kinds of medicines/drugs and surgery.

This makes it a perfect approach to treat ailments during pregnancy, since taking drugs or undergoing a surgery at this time can be dangerous to the health of your unborn child. Physiotherapy can help alleviate pain.

One of the most effective and safe ways to deal with the common structural pains felt during pregnancy is undergoing physiotherapy treatments. These may include:

Educating you on what is wrong and why

Advice on your posture/ergonomic education

Assessment and exercises to help strengthen and coordinate your abdominal and pelvic floor muscles

Using certain belts or compression pants

Treatment such as massage or ultrasonic therapy

Advice on using heat and ice

Activities and positions you should avoid to help decrease your pain

Prepare for immediate postnatal period

Cardiovascular and respiratory fitness

Exercises for General body muscle tone and relieve tension

Common structural problems occurring in pregnancy

Pregnancy is different for each woman. While some complain of a sore ankle, others complain of a severe backache. And then there are some women who complain of both.

Here are a few common structural problems that occur during pregnancy its causes:

Lower Back Pain: One of the most common aches that a woman faces during pregnancy is lower back pain. As the fetus grows, so do a woman’s abdominal muscles. These muscles expand towards the front, thereby causing pressure on the lower back muscles.

Throughout pregnancy, the stomach grows bigger, stretching the abdominal muscles, and increasing the pressure on the lower back. Physiotherapy for pregnancy back pain is something you really should consider if your backache is impacting your movements.

Wrist and Hand Pain: With pregnancy come hormonal changes. Wrist and hand pain is usually a result of your hormones causing a sort of laxity or looseness in your muscles. If your wrist and hands are aching, it could be the hormones.

Hip and Groin Pain: As mentioned above, pregnancy causes the abdominal muscles to stretch. In addition to this, ligaments and muscles in the pelvic region get stretched as well, causing hip and groin pain.

Ankle Pain: Ankle pain is usually observed towards the end of the pregnancy. Owing to the mother’s growing belly, the weight of the body tends to rest excessively on the feet and ankles. Also, walking becomes difficult, and this affects the ankles as well.

Physical therapy for sciatic nerve pain during pregnancy is also recommended to relieve pain and provide comfort.

