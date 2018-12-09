Women must break taboos with courage: Speakers

‘Education, economic welfare key factors for women empowerment in JK’
Irfan YattooSrinagar:
Speakers on Saturday said that education, economic welfare and gender equality were key factors for empowering womenfolk in the society.
They said there are many taboos in society and women have to break them with their patience, courage, and bravery.
They were speaking at an event, ‘She Summit’ organized by Srinagar based event management company, ELITE at Directorate of Information and Public Relations, auditorium here.
Speaking on the occasion, Kashmir Administrative Officer, who is also Kashmir Women’s Collective member, Mantasa Binti Rashid, said there has been a tremendous increase in domestic violence incidents in the valley and women have to take stand against discrimination and inequality.
“Our organization is in a process to start ‘shelter homes’ in Kashmir for women, where women will reside and they will also be trained there,” Mantasa said adding society should have respect for gender identities.
Mantasa said young women have to take responsibility and think for the betterment of the society. "Youth are the future of every society and they must break the age-long traditions of patriarchy and establish a new identity," she said.
Activist and founder, Arnimaal—NGO working on children, women and medical aid—Kalpana Tikku said women were getting slowly empowered over time and if a girl is empowered it solves most of the problems and difficulties that our society is facing at present.
“If we empower a woman, we empower entire chain of generations. There is a need for awareness and exchange of progressive ideas among the women folk in our society,” she said adding that empowerment is not just empowering ourselves but in helping others also.
On the occasion, Mehreen Amin, owner of Srinagar’s only-female gym, sharing her experience said skill-based education can empower the women and women should be always ready to face the challenges.
“When I started my venture, I was criticized by the people but I feel proud that she became the first female fitness trainer and gym owner in Srinagar. There are difficulties but one has to put trust his abilities,” Mehreen said.
She said from finding the place to her venture to set up the equipment, it was a most difficult period of my life.
On the occasion, social activist Shehryar Khanum said there should be no discrimination between the genders. “Women have to empower themselves and they do not have to wait for someone else,” Khanum said. “On social media, many ideologies are pumped against the women and women empowerment but they should stay away from such propaganda's,” she said.
Waheeda Bhat, a 7-year-motivational speaker also spoke on the role of mothers in the society. Apart from social activists, the daylong event was attended by students and civil society members. A vote of thanks was presented by Umair Bilal.