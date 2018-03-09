‘Women must break silence against crimes they face’

KAG organizes workshop on self-defence
Sajidah YousufSrinagar:
Women’s Day was celebrated as women’s self-defence day by Karate Association of Ganderbal (KAG), to impact free self-defence techniques to women against the crime and harassment they face. The workshop was held at Nagbal, Ganderbal.
This Self-defence workshop was organised by Karate Association of India (KAI) accredited coach Mujahid Yaqoob, who is a founder of National Dojo Karate Academy, Nagbal and General Secretary of KAG.
On the occasion, Yaqoob put forward different self-defence techniques like Risk Analysis techniques, Awareness, Grab Releases, Ground defence, threat resolution, Armed Attacks and fitness drills. And he also mentioned the punishment against eve-teasing under Indian Penal Court (IPC) which every female should know.
This workshop marked the presence of many females from schools, colleges and universities and working women were also present, which showed how alarming is the crime against women.
“We do it for women empowerment and got a good response from public, mostly were students who were concerned about their safety and attended the workshop with much interest,” Yaqoob said.
Nazima, student and a self-defence coach said that women need to be confident and should speak up and fight against the offence.
“Harassment and eve-teasing has become common and it’s sad mostly women keep silence against it. Women should know that they are not weak in any sense,” Nazima said.
Yaqoob in association with KAG often holds self-defence workshops in many schools and colleges get create awareness among females.
