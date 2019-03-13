Women in the light of Islam

March 13, 2019 | Muheeb Ahad

In the western world many people have this preconceived notion that women in Islam are somehow oppressed, marginalized and excluded from participating and contributing to a productive society.

On the contrary, Islam was the first religion formally to grant the women a status never known before. The Holy Quran contains hundreds of teachings which apply both to men and women alike. The moral, spiritual and economic equality of men and women as propagated by Islam is unquestionable.

One of the missions brought by Islam to mankind is to elevate the status of women and make it parallel with men’s status. Islam put the fundamental stone of woman’s dignity and rights.

In the divine scheme of regulation of the relationship between men and women, Islam has assigned a position of dignity and honour to woman. Such beneficent regulation is essential for peace, comfort, happiness, continuation of the progeny and progress.

The Quranic verses clearly established the status of a woman in the sight of God as equal as man’s status. In terms of religious obligations, such as the daily prayers, fasting, poor-due, and pilgrimage etc as well as in social affairs such as justice, equality, economics, education and emancipation woman is no different from man.

In ancient Greek civilization, women were considered as poisoned tree, filthy entity and an agent of Satan. The women were sold and buy like other merchandise, she would be considered as a property. In ancient Roman, women were not considered having a soul.

The Chinese man had a right to bury his wife alive similarly, in ancient Hindu civilization, men doesn’t gave women right to live she needed to be burn alive after her husband’s death.

In some religions women were not allowed to read a book as she was considered dirty and evil. Islam comes as a mercy to mankind; women were liberated from all those catastrophes.

Quran considered woman as a garment of man and vice versa. It gave sublime position to a woman and considered her equal to man in status.

Never in the history of Islam has any Muslim doubted the human status of woman, or her possession of soul and other fine spiritual qualities.

Quran does not have pejorative description, or stereotype for woman and that in Islam; woman is not the product of the devil or the seed of evil.

Islam does not accept the view that the creation of woman was a second thought it recognizes the legitimate status of woman as man’s equal partner in the procreation of mankind, “O mankind! Verily we have created you from a single (pair) of male and female, and made you into nations, tribes that you may know each other,” (Surah 49:13, 4:1).

By this partnership she has an equal share in every aspect; she is entitled to equal rights and she is equal to mankind in bearing personal and common responsibilities and in receiving rewards for her deeds.

She is acknowledged as an independent personality in possession of human qualities and worthy of spiritual aspirations. Her human nature is neither inferior to nor deviant from that of man; both are the members of one another.

Quran says, “And their Lord has accepted their prayers and answered them: Never will I cause to be lost the work of any of you, be male or female; you are the members of one another,” (3:195).

In Islam, a woman is equal to man in the pursuit of education and knowledge as Prophet Muhammad (SAW) said, “Pursuit of knowledge is incumbent of every Muslim male and female.”

Similarly, woman is entitled to freedom of speech, choice and association. Islam grants woman equal rights to contract, to enterprise, to earn and posses independently.

Her life, her property, her honour are sacred as those of man. If she commits any offense, her penalty is not less or more than a man in a similar case.

Quran explicitly condemn people who discriminate against women as inferior or sub-humans (Surah 16:57-60). Woman is permitted to participate in the social activities and in the development of welfare society with respect to her nature and capability.

Dr. M. Hamidullah in his book, “Introduction to Islam” has mentioned that: “In every epoch of Islamic history including the time of the prophet, one sees Muslim Women engaged in every profession that suited them. They worked as nurses, teachers and even as combatants by the side of men when necessary, in addition to being singers, hair-dressers etc. Caliph Umar (RA) employed a lady, Shifa Bint Abdullah, as inspector in the market at the capital Medina; the same lady had taught Hafsah, wife of Prophet (SAW), how to read and write.”

This is the best example by which a deep insight pertaining to contribution of women can be understood and developed.

To conclude, it is worth to mention that Islam doesn’t state women rights in a statistical form rather it has taken all measures to safeguard them and to put them into practice as integral articles of faith.

It never tolerates those who are inclined to prejudice against woman or discrimination between man and woman. Time and again, the Quran reproaches those who used to believe woman to be inferior to man.

Author is a research scholar in Department of Islamic Studies at BGSB University, Rajouri

muheebahad363@gmail.com