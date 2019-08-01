Women Hockey tournament begins at KU

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Directorate of Physical Education and Sports kick-started first ever 5-a-side women Hockey tournament 2019 at university campus.

The main motto of tournament is to encourage large participation of various colleges.

5-A-Side Hockey has been introduction in All India University calendar to be conducted at All India level.

In first match Women’s College M A Road got walk over A S College while as in the second fixture of the day, Degree College Ganderbal defeated Degree College Baramulla by four goals to nil.