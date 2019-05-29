Women Helpline-181 starts awareness drive at Srinagar

May 29, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Women Help Line -181 and One Stop Center (OSC)project of the Union Ministry of Child and Women's Development today started its outreach awareness drive at Srinagar.

The programme initiated by the Department of Social Welfare Jammu and Kashmir under State Resource Centre for Women is implemented by Aman Movement.

The purpose of the drive was to make people aware of the services and support provided by Sakhi one stop centres and at Women's Helpline-181 under its integrated system for Women in distress. During the awareness drive, the State Coordinator Women Helpline interacted with people from various walks of life and informed them about the services provided by his organization.