Women foeticide and society in oblivion

Sheikh IdreesMujtaba/ShahnawazHussainBhat
Numerous discussions have been taking place, with the organization of seminars, conferences, round-tables, symposiums on the March 8th- the Day of International Women’s Rights. There is indeed the utmost need for the same especially with the growing injustices the women met, the greater inequalities they suffer and the greater insecurities they face with every passing second of the cruel time.
A greater irony is that with the developed educational areas people have also designed more heinous and gruesome forms of crime. Women are snatched the right to live even when they come to know what a ‘right’ or ‘life’ means. People today are apathetic and indifferent when it comes to the understanding of the pain of the foetus killed in the womb.
Unfortunately, there are few voices raised against this more heinous crime. The assassins are not the terrorists or the wild animals but the learned ones (the doctors) and this all happens right under the nose of the parents. They don’t commit it at the stroke of midnight but at the broad daylight and even do never possess a single sign of remorse.
Instead they are happy and appreciating these works. Whom do we blame to? Whom do we believe to set the things right?
Numerous discussions have erupted ever since the female foeticide or infanticide came to the limelight. The denouncements to this inhuman act though persistent, have not yielded the desired results so far. It makes a sentient being to think otherwise that the gravity of the perpetuation of the crime lies somewhere else.
Where it seems that the policy makers have failed to curb this menace because of the lackadaisical approaches adopted and failure in their execution at ground level, it is for the intellectual and the different charismatic leaders either to come up united, explore the causes and seek the solution or prepare themselves for the more devastating consequences of the merciless crime.
The people who happen to be committing the despicable act and then announce their killing and show their blood stained hand to the people with a sense of holy accomplishment, lest they forget that they are the killers, the murderers, the assassins of their own child.
The society seems to be suffering from lunacy since no religion allows its adherents for the killing of their daughters. There won’t be peace and progress in any society until they confirm with, ‘what is good for your daughter is also good for your daughter-in-law’.
If you wish your daughter-in-law to be a compendium of respective qualities and capabilities, bestow your own daughter with the same.
The irony with our mind set is that it longs for an educated, literate, employed or skilful bride but makes our own daughter, an untouchable for the same pages of the book.
The ill-mindset of discrimination and asperity to the daughters inside and outside the womb is widespread in the society. There is need to change the collective mentality.
In our country (India), the governments, though trying hard to ameliorate the condition of the disadvantaged gender by introducing stringent laws, formulating welfare schemes, organizing awareness camps, and making the executive wing of the government more vibrant under the slogan of woman empowerment, have failed in its crusade against the selective gender abortion as is evident from the declining figures of child sex ratio.
The Child Sex Ratio (CSR) is lowest in the country since independence, plunging from 945 in 1991 to 927 in 2001 and now rests at 918 in 2011 census.
These days, as per the latest census, 100 Indian districts having lower child sex ratio, calculated as the number of girls in the age group of 0-6 years for 1000 boys, have been identified in the country with Haryana having the lion’s share in it that is 12 districts followed by Punjab with 11 and Jammu and Kashmir with 05.
The 2011 census report further shows that, Haryana is leading the list of states having the lowest child sex-ratio (830) and the sex ratio (877) as well.
The consequences of this lowest sex ratio and the CSR will be very scary with time in Haryana, a state which already has been facing the offences like bride trafficking, kidnappings of girls from the southern parts of India etc to make up the diminishing number of females.
Here one has a moral right to point finger towards KhapPanchayat that claims to be the sole entity to ensure the smooth functioning of their society. The same entity which is notorious for the honour killings against the inter-caste marriages, justifying it for the greater good and stability of the society, rests in oblivion when it comes to the practise of female foeticide there.
However, a glimpse on the brighter side of the state astonishes one to find that from the same Haryana, we have Kalpana Chawla - NASA astronaut, Padma Shri and Arjuna Awardee, SainaNehwal- the first badminton Olympic Medallist for India, Santosh Yadav- first woman in World to climb Mount Everest, MamtaKharab-Captain of the Indian women’s hockey team, SushmaSwaraj, the current External Affairs Minister and many more.
These achievements go against the popular irrational mentality that the girls bring disgrace, the menace of dowry, a burden till her marriage etc.
Somewhere the traditional way of thinking has set in the minds of the people who approve such kind of inhuman killings. Prior to the progress of science and technology people used to bury the girls alive, and the story is same and even more horrific today, that we don’t even let them see the light outside but bury them inside their mother’s womb.
Though the modern technological advancements came to ease our lives, but we exploited it for our ill designs. Amniocentesis and Ultra-sonography were to identify and check any abnormality with the genetic makeup and proper functioning of the baby inside the womb respectively, are used for sex-determination and then for the foeticide.
There are lot many people involved in the murder of the female foetus be it the couple, the parents of the couple, the approving society or the holy doctors. It goes against the very humane-nature that parents along with the holy doctors ambush and crucify their own child within the womb with no regret on the face of the father, instead, he pompously stretches his wicked body with some apparent sighs of relief saying that, “I am done off the murder of the enemy and Ha! S(he) is now no more!”, establishing that the next issue will be allowed to live only, if it is a male.
The silence of the mother, who, often in such cases is reluctant to protest should be held equally responsible.
And last but not the least the holy doctor with insatiable greed of the money, feels proud and contended for the success of the ambush with his/her expertise and advanced weapons and technology. This white collar assassin is more detestable than those who are known with crime and murder.
However, there are as many good and honest doctors who do justice to their holy profession, as there are evil ones, so we cannot help, but to refrain from generalising our observations on the doctor fraternity.
Recalling a Facebook status update where in, was a conversation about general abortion and this conversation surely is a message for those who abort the child by any reasons better known to them.
A lady comes to see a doctor and after confirming that she is a pregnant, she asks the doctor to arrange for her abortion citing reasons that she has a child of about three years and she can’t afford to lose her time and resources now while nursing the other child.
The intelligent doctor replied that I have a better idea to ease your time and relieve yourself from the pressure, that ‘kill the other child who is of 3 years age, this way you will be free for an extended period than you were intending to’.
“How cruel you are!” said the exasperated lady.“You want me to kill my baby?” The doctor replied calmly, “so far, what were you then asking me to do?” The lady went off ashamed.
A big salute to the vision and understanding of such doctors, who have been against these evil practices and refraining others too. They know that their prime role is to save the mankind not to destroy it.
Sensing the gravity of the crime and its consequences, the Ministry of Women and Child Development, has initiated one another crusade under the slogan “BetiBachaoBetiPadhao” (Save girl child, educate girl child).
In August 2014, the Ministry drafted its blue print stating that: “Campaign like the BetiBachao, BetiPadhao can not only draw the attention of the masses to a grave concern like declining CSR but also lead to change of mindsets towards empowering daughters through education. The outcome of this Campaign is envisaged to ensure girls are born, loved and nurtured without discrimination, educated and raised to become empowered citizens of this country with equal rights.”
With these broad objectives, the primary being the end to the female foeticide, the Prime Minister of India, came up with the announcement of the scheme, on 22nd January, 2014 in Haryana where many parts of the state are so hit by this menace that it is feared to create famine with unsubstantial number of females to sustain the society.
No scheme or policy will manifest the intended and the desired objectives lest the civil society comes out of the oblivion in this fight. Mere campaigns, advertisements, blanket bans on the abortion centres, awareness programmes etc won’t work for the desired results but it is for the intellectuals, the academicians, the researchers and the media also to come good and well equipped in this fight against gender selective abortions.
Until we address this basic issue the entire apparently rosy picture will be unreliable as the women folk compose almost half of the world’s population and are equally indispensable for the maintenance of the human race on the surface of the earth.
Yet distancing them from the products of their labour and keeping them in dark will never prove the men as the only capable and dependable gender.
Our respect must not be limited to females who are our mothers, but should be borderless to the womenfolk be it the wives, sisters, daughters, friends, co-workers etc.
It is never right to break our slumber only when we are directly affected by any of the atrocity or crime to our immediate female relation.
That day the ‘being indifferent’ attitude to other’s atrocities will teach us the difference between a human being and being human.
Authors are research scholars, Department of Sociology, Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh
0 Comment(s)