April 15, 2019 | Irfan Yattoo

Women entrepreneurs organise ‘Posh-e-Phulai’ exhibition

Woman entrepreneurs Sunday organised an exhibition ‘Posh-e-Phulai’ here which received good response from the locals and the businessmen alike.
President J&K Bank Jawahar Nagar Rajni saraf inaugurated the exhibition which was organised particularly by three young entrepreneurs Umaira Khan, Binish Khan and Sana Imtiyaz.
Sana Imtiyaz said she has her own business startup ‘Sweet Transition’ which deals with homemade bakery products.
On the occasion, Umaira Khan who has started her online startup ‘Craft World Kashmir’, along with her friend Binish Khan said they are focusing on the revival of handmade jewelry in Kashmir.
“Earlier the same jewelry was made up of copper and silver now they are reviving them again with threats. We are getting good response from customers across Kashmir,” Khan said.
“Handmade gifts are best and most precious in this busy and fast pace society, we hardly have time for anything,” she said.
Apart from getting employed, they have provided employment to over 16 other women. “In present society, we should not focus only on government sector but there are also tremendous opportunities available,” Khan said.
“80% of our work depends on Internet but frequent internet gags have hit our businesses. The orders are getting delay and sometimes one loses customers also,” she said.
Another entrepreneur Farzana with her friend Fowzia are running a business start-up ‘Halal foods and flavors’ from 6 months. They said they are getting a good response from the people.
“We are specialized in making both sugar free and normal chocolates, candies, cakes for a special occasion,” Farzana said adding they are trying to maintain quality to for their customers.
“We are also using the internet to reach out the customers across Kashmir,” she said.
Among the other entrepreneurs who had installed their stalls in the daylong long exhibition includes including Artify Kashmir, Kehzabr, Sweet temptation, Green Apple Karanagar, Elegance Star, Asal the Orginal, Attire Inn,Luxos, Wedding Atelier, Fashion factory Srinagar, Makeup and slay, Taqsha the ladies world, Just little things, Sajwun, , and The Kashmir Collection.
Apart from women young entrepreneurs, there were also a special delegation from School of Fashion and Design (SSMD) affiliated to Singhania University Rajasthan and is promoted by the SSM group of colleges.
“We are informing the young customers about them about the scope of designing and fashion in setting own business setups,” said Maira Baba one of the group member.

