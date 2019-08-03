Women empowerment: A key to social and economic development

August 03, 2019 06:00:00 | Khan Musaib

Nowadays women empowerment isn't given due attention as some people have made a new trend of prejudicing female child. They think that girls are burden and if a girl child is born, she is confined to live inside homes only and deprived of education. They are made to help her mother in house hold chores. In many parts of the world, women are tortured for giving birth to girl child and some doctors are given huge amount of money to Kill Baby Girl Inside the womb. A Doctor is known as ‘Lifesaver’ but when doctor becomes unkind, and then there is no place in the world where we can take treatment or save their precious lives. Even some lady doctors are involved in such kind of malpractices without realizing that they themselves are women.

Even in many parts of India Like in Chennai where a 25-year-old woman allegedly killed her newborn girl by banging her head on the floor since her husband censured her for giving birth to a girl child for the second time. And also in Kolkata a husband killed his wife for giving birth to girl child. Does that mean that Girls are Burden on earth and their existence should be wiped out? Does that mean that only boys have right to survive and to enjoy life? These incidents indicate that we are not killing A baby girl only but the whole of humanity. One may ask how can we face the lord of the worlds for doing such kind of merciless acts towards our own children .We must serve her with affection, provide her proper education till she reaches the age of marriage at least. We must praise her that she came as a source of joy in the family and a blessing from Allah (SWT).

Women play an important part in the prosperity of any country, a nation or a state. Unfortunately they are either raped even infants who couldn't even speak are spared. But they must be given the chance to prove their worth, they can compete boys. Even now we can see in many aspects that women are giving their best in the field of education and politics. At Every department they're growing out like shining stars. Women empowerment implies the ability in women to take decisions with regard to their life and work and giving equal rights to them in all spheres like - personal, social, economic, political, and legal and so on. The marginalization of women can be tackled only by imparting women education on a large scale. They are able to lead their lives with dignity and freedom and it adds to their self esteem. It gives them a distinct identity and helps them to gain positions of respect in society. It is important because without women’s empowerment, we cannot remove injustice and gender bias and inequalities in our society. If women are not empowered, they cannot enjoy security and protection in life. It also provides them a safe working environment.

Empowerment acts as a powerful tool against exploitation and harassment of women. It is a great means to get adequate legal protection for women. If they are not socially and economically empowered, women cannot develop their own identity for a just and progressive society. Women needs equal opportunities and without proper and adequate education, women cannot become empowered.

(Author is a student At Govt Higher Secondary School, Delina, Baramulla)

peerzadamansoor123@gmail.com