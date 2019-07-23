Women education: Sky is the limit

July 23, 2019 | Mushtaq Hurra

Every religious scripture is a witness to the fact that the pursuit of knowledge is equally important for women, as it is for men

The creation of Prophet Adam (AS) could not suffice the creator of this universe, and He (SWT) created Hazrat Eve (AS) from the ribs of Adam (AS); to end the monotony of the biological world. Her creation added color to the world, and Adam (AS) had his partner who helped him to make life purposeful, beautiful and prismatic. She helped Adam (AS) to continue his progeny in the world. Since the beginning of the world, Binte-Hawa has been spreading flowers of different shades across the planet. Comforts our eyes as a wife, shares an integral bond of love as a sister and attains perfection as a mother where paradise is placed under her feet.

Every religious scripture is witness to the fact that the pursuit of knowledge is equally important for women, as it is for men. And women were considered at par with men in terms of attaining education. But, with the passage of time, man began to consider her as his ancestral property rather than her partner. He enslaved her, and treated her like a machine that is meant for producing children and carrying out different domestic chores. Many so-called intellectuals of the world put her to extreme humiliation and insult. Some called her frailty, and some the venom of snake. She suffered a lot and endured a lot. Besides physical agonies and traumas, she has been subjected to taunts and psychological tortures. She was considered blunt-minded and deficient. Her intellectual and mental capacities and capabilities were never allowed to grow and expand to the fullest extent. She was sometimes subjected to the infamous child marriage or sometimes to cruel Sati. She was almost suffocated in the male-dominated society. The ugliest truth about her plight is her education. Education and schooling was considered a solitary right of boys which is totally against the laws of nature and religion.

Our own valley had nothing to boast about women education. Some 100 years ago, the scenario of girl education was not somewhat pleasant and satisfying in our valley. Sir Walter Lawrence states in his famous travelogue, the valley of Kashmir, that in the year 1891-92, there were only 233 boys enrolled in the state Schools, out of 7,57,433 Muslim population while as 1327 Hindu boys out of 52,576 Hindu population were receiving education from the state run Schools. One thing is interesting to note here that Hindus formed less than 7% of the total population but monopolized over 83% of education. It is another important topic of discussion. There is no mention of girls in the schools though the term boys might have been used for total number of students including girls but the number of female students would have been exceedingly low, almost equal to zero.

Even some 90 years later to this; the statistics regarding women education were not encouraging enough. According to the general census of 1981, only 18.37 % women had come under the ambit of education while the rural areas were portraying a dismal show with only 12.19 % girls receiving education in different educational institutions. The scenario was even bleaker in higher education, where only a few girls from affluent families would go for it. Social conservatism and backwardness were some important reasons behind it. The colleges and universities in our valley were male dominated in terms of faculty members as well. According to 2011 general census, the literacy rate of Jammu and Kashmir has shown a steep elevation to 67:16%. The female literacy rate has shown an upward trend and risen to 56:43% against male literacy which had risen to 76:75% in the first decade of 21st century. But now, things are changing, and changing for good. A decade or so earlier, boys would grab the top positions in secondary and senior secondary examinations. Women were not counted anywhere in competitive examinations. For last one decade or so, girls have begun to outshine boys in different examinations. From 10th, 12th to elite examinations, the girls of our valley are taking a lead. Daughters like Syed Sehrish, Pilot Sami Ara and others have shown that kashmiri girls are at par with boys and can compete in any competitive scenario.

Very recently, different deputy commissioners had asked unemployed postgraduates to register themselves in their respective employment exchanges. I was somewhat pleased and surprised as well to note that the number of unemployed postgraduate women in Kashmir division is almost equal to that of men. Even in some districts like Srinagar, Budgam and Bandipora, girls have taken a lead. Yes, the number of unemployed postgraduate women is exceedingly higher than the number of unemployed postgraduate men. The trend is encouraging and pleasant. Our daughters have outshined boys in almost all walks of life.

We have Kashmir women as judges, administrators, officers, pilots and what not. The stigma etched to girls is proven wrong. Our daughters need the wings of education, and they can fly above the heavens. Though the scenario of women education is quite encouraging in our urban sect but we need to mobilize rural masses about the value and importance of women education. Almost all the girls of rural areas go for elementary schooling but most of the daughters are deprived of higher education. Some people consider it against their false awe, and many don't consider it as important as the education of boys. Let people know that education of a boy is the education of an individual only while as the education of a girl is the education of a family. Girls are supposed to assume the roles of mothers. They are the architects of tomorrow. So, they should be allowed to grow to the fullest extent. Let their intellectual and mental capacities expand to the maximum possible magnitude.

No doubt, our daughters are conquering new heights. Our universities and colleges are flooded with women. From students to faculty members, women are seen occupying different positions of prestige and admiration. But, we need to inculcate values and virtues in our daughters from the very beginning. Let us imbibe proper Quranic and moral education for daughters at our homes. Parents are the first teachers of a child.

A child imitates parents and elders at home. Let we be true role models for our children. Quranic education in Darasgahs won’t serve the real purpose if we consciously or unconsciously become bad role models to our own childrens. Mere sermons won't mould our children. It is our character and behavior which is an open book for our children to learn. We are witnessing value deterioration and degradation in our society. Let's teach our daughters the doctrines of our beloved Prophet Mohammad (PBUH). Let Hazrat Fatima (AS) be the role model of our daughters. May Allah make our daughters the soothness of our eyes and peace and comfort to our hearts?

(The writer is a Teacher and a Columnist)



