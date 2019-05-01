Women College organizes road race

May 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Government College for Women, MA Road, Srinagar organised the annual cycle race on Tuesday from Nehru Park to Nishat. Around 33 students participated in the cycle race, which was flagged off by Principal of the college, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai.

Irfana (B.A. 5th semester student) covered a distance of 8 km in 18.35 minutes to bag the first prize. Just a few seconds behind was Hadia of B.A. second semester who bagged the second prize. Muskan of B.A. 3rd semester bagged the third place, Zeenat and Falak (of B.A. 3rd semester) bagged the first and second consolation prizes respectively.

The prize distribution was held at Nishat Garden.

Speaking on the occasion, Principal, Prof. (Dr.) Yasmeen Ashai congratulated not only the winners but also the other participants for making the event successful. She also appreciated the role of Sports Committee members for organizing the event. The Principal assured them full cooperation from the administration side with respect to holding various sports and other co-curricular activities of the college.