April 05, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Women can make big difference by voting: Dutta

National Conference Provincial Vice President Vijay Laxmi Dutta on Thursday called for massive participation of the people in the ongoing elections to Lok Sabha, saying duty has cast upon the secular people of the state to “isolate divisive forces, as politics of hate is against the inclusive ethos” of Jammu and Kashmir.

“The people, especially the women should come forward in large numbers and become part of the change by casting their votes in favour of the candidate supported by National Conference for Jammu-Poonch Parliamentary Constituency,” she, as per a statement, said .

She lauded the valour of women in meeting challenges with fortitude and hoped that they will play their designated role in strengthening democracy.

“Women were main stake holders in development and they are in a position to make a big difference by their power of vote”, Dutta said while addressing several election meetings in the Akhnoor assembly segment in support of Raman Bhalla as per the decision of the party.

Dutta said women formed a strong support base of National Conference, the party which has all along worked for their empowerment and greater role in the decision making.
She appreciated the awareness among women about development of their area and said their urge for upgrading utility services and implementation of welfare schemes was admirable.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Gafoor urged the people to “frustrate the evil designs of divisive forces and join in the effort of strengthening secular forces for ending the political uncertainty in the state”.
“State has suffered hugely during the misgovernance of over three years and urged the people to lend their support to the secular forces to steer out Jammu and Kashmir from the present morass.”

District President Women Wing Kuldeep Kour also addressed the election meetings and urged the people to vote in large numbers for “defeating the forces which believe in divide and rule”.

