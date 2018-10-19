About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Women at press Enclave protest alleged murder of one in domestic violence case

Published at October 19, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Women staged a protest on Friday in Lal Chowk’s Press Enclave over the alleged murder of a woman named Rashida by her in-laws. The protestors alleged that the deceased had marks on her neck indicating that there had been violence and possibly strangulation of the 'victim'.

According to an FIR (101/2018), a copy of which has been received by Rising Kashmir, Mohd Ashraf Wani of Padshahi Bagh filed a complaint in Nowgam police station on Thursday on the incident which had taken place in Naik Bagh Shahi Hamdan Colony a day before.

Protestors at Press Enclave holding placards raised slogans and demanded investigation of the alleged murder and justice without any delay.

 

 

