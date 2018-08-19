Woman, who slipped into coma in Army raid, dies

Javid SofiPulwama, Aug 18:
An elderly woman of Arabal village of south Kashmir's Pulwama district, who had slipped in a state of coma after Army raid on their house, passed away.
The deceased woman was identified as Jana Begum, 48, wife of Mohammed Sultan Malla.
Mohammed Sultan Malla, husband of deceased said she breathed her last on Friday morning after remaining in coma for three days at SMHS hospital in Srinagar.
Local residents of Arabal and family members of deceased said the woman felt unconscious at her house after some army men entered into their residence on August 13.
Malla said on August 13 morning, her wife was busy with polishing rice on the veranda. "Some army men started knocked at the main gate of the house. A little girl, who was standing on the verandah with my wife, was frightened on seeing army men and she started running away”.
“After finding the gate closed, army men climbed the wall and entered into the courtyard. My wife got frightened and complained of pain in head and she felt unconscious," he said, adding, “We shifted her to District Hospital Pulwama where from she was referred to SMHS hospital Srinagar where she succumbed on Friday”.
She was buried in village graveyard at Arabal yesterday.
Defence spokesman Colonel Rajesh Kalia said army did not enter into any house on that day.
"Army was not involved in any sort of ransacking or harassing anyone," he said.