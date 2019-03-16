Woman SPO shot dead in Shopian village

March 16, 2019 | Agencies

A woman special police officer (SPO) was shot dead by suspected militants at Vehil area of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday afternoon.



Official sources told a local news agency that the gunmen fired upon the woman SPO namely Khushboo Jan at around 2:40 pm at her home in Vehil.



In the incident, Khushboo suffered serious bullet wounds and was shifted to the nearby hospital where she succumbed to her injuries,” they said.



A senior police officer confirmed the incident to the news agency.



“Khushboo was fired upon by the suspected militants at her home. She was working as an SPO police department,” the officer added.



Meanwhile, Army, Special Operation Group of Police and CRPF cordoned off the area and launched a hunt to nab the assailants.

