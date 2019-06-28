Woman should decide whether she’s comfortable in bikini or burkini: Mehbooba

June 28, 2019 | Agencies

Reacting to reports that a group of Muslim women in France defied burkini, full-body Islamic swimsuits, ban following which they were fined, former Jammu and Kashmir chief misniter Mehbooba Mufti said it should be a woman’s choice whether she’s comfortable in a bikini or burkini.

The two public swimming pools in southeast France were shut down despite the current heat-wave after 10 burkini-clad women, accompanied by activists from the Alliance Citoyenne rights group, went to the Grenoble pools on Sunday.

“It should be a woman’s choice whether she’s comfortable in a bikini or burkini,” Ms Mehbooba, who is the president of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), wrote on micro-blogging site Twitter.