Woman shot dead, video circulated on social media

Rising Kashmir NewsShopian, Feb 01 :
Unknown gunmen Thursday night shot dead a woman in Draggad village of south Kashmir's Shopian district and circulated the video of her killing on social media.
A Police official said a bullet-ridden body of 25-year-old woman Ishrat Muneer Bhat, daughter of Muneer Ahmad Bhat of Dangerpora, Pulwama was recovered from Dragad village Friday morning.
He said the woman was killed by militants after abducting her from Pulwama.
Police registered a case and initiated investigation.
The gunmen shot the video of killing of the woman and circulated it on social media.
A Police spokesman said Police registered a case under relevant sections of law and took up investigations.
“Police investigation is focused on some credible leads and it is expected that the culprits will soon be brought before the law,” he said.