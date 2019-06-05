Woman shot dead, man injured in Pulwama

June 05, 2019 | RK Online Desk

A woman was killed and a man injured after unknown gunmen fired upon them at a village in South Kashmir's Pulwama district on Wednesday.

spokesman said that the gunmen fired upon two civilians identified as Nigeena Bano daughter of Mohammad Ramzan and Jalal-ud-din Bafanda son of Mohammad Sultan, both residents of Singoo Narbal in district Pulwama.

"In the incident, both the civilians received critical gun shot wounds. Both were evacuated to nearby hospital for treatment.

However, Nigeena Bano succumbed to her injuries," he said.

Jalal-ud-din continues to receive treatment at the hospital, the spokesman said.

"Police has registered a case under relevant sections in the instant matter," he said adding that the local police is investigating the circumstances of incident.