Woman shot dead by unknown gunmen in Pulwama village

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
A 38-year-old woman was shot dead by unknown gunmen at Drabgam area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.
Reports said that some unknown persons opened fire upon the woman Shameema wife of Ali Mohd Bhat near his parental home at Drabgam village this afternoon.
Shameema, 38-years-old, a resident of Koil village was at parental home when the incident occurred, they said.
A police officer said that preliminary investigations suggested that militants shot at the woman and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital. However, she succumbed on the way.
Soon after the incident, a hunt has been launched to nab the assailants, he said.
“A case under relevant sections of law has been initiated into the case,” the officer said. (GNS)