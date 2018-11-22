Woman shot dead by father-in-law in Kishtwar, police arrest accused  

Imran ShahKishtwar
A woman was shot dead by her father-in-law at Ganesh Nagar in Poochal area of Kishtwar district on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday.
According to reports, Chuni Lal, 75, a retired police Sub Inspector killed his 34-years-old Daughter-in-Law Vaneeta Devi by shooting her with his licensed weapon.
The incident took place on the intervening night. After the incident, the villagers rushed to the spot and informed police about the incident.
Police along with locals shifted the body to District Hospital Kishtwar, for post mortem. The deceased woman’s body was handed over to her family members for last rites.
Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar Rajinder Gupta confirmed the incident and said that a family issue was the reason behind killing.
“The reason behind killing is family issue and marriage ceremony in the village where the father-in-law was not invited,” he said.
Gupta said that accused Chuni Lal was arrested beside his weapon used for crime has been seized by the police.