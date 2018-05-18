Woman kills paramour; 6 arrested in Jammu: Police

Special CorrespondentJammu:
A woman allegedly killed her paramour with the help of her sons and their friends in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district due to strong opposition from her family for her alleged illicit relationship with him for the past six years, police said on Thursday.
Six people, including the woman, were arrested, they said.
On May 12, a written complaint was filed by one Gurbachan Singh of Makhanpur Charkan of Tehsil Bishnah in Jammu district about missing of his tenant named Raj Kumar of Chhattisgarh, a police official said.
A case was registered at Bari Brahmana police station and taking cognisance into the matter, Anil Magotra, KPS, senior superintendent of Samba police constituted a special team led by Inspector Mahesh Sharma, to investigate the matter.
During the course of investigation, one woman was detained after interrogation, he said.
The woman confessed that she, along with her younger son, allegedly killed Kumar and buried his body at Trindian village and accordingly offence under Section 302 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) were added in the case, he added.
On her disclosure, the body was recovered, the official said, adding that she revealed about her illicit relationship with the man, the police official said.
As there was a strong opposition from her family for this relationship, the woman planned to kill him, he added.
After killing the man near the Railway Colony Bari Brahmana, the woman, along with her sons and their friends, buried the body and destroyed the evidences, he said.
A post-mortem was conducted at a hospital in Ramgarh.