Woman killed, trooper among 2 injured in cross-LoC shelling in Poonch, Rajouri

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 28:
A woman was killed and two persons including an off-duty army man injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch and Rajouri districts on Thursday.
"The Pakistan army continuously resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violations along the LoC at about 1500 hours with heavy mortar shelling and small arms fire in Sunderbani, Mankote, Khari Karmara, Degwar Sectors in J&K," a defence spokesperson said.
He said the firing started at around 6 am.
"At about 2.15 pm, Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by shelling with mortars and firing of small arms along the LoC at Nowshera sector in Rajouri," the official said.
He said there was another round of firing from across the border around 1 pm along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector.
"The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively."
In the Chajjala area of Mendhar, a woman died after sustaining critical injuries from a mortar shell.
The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Amina Akhtar.
An off-duty army man Lance Naik Zakir Hussain was critically wounded as a shell fired by Pakistan army landed in the premises of his house in Mankote area of Mendha..
Hussain, who was on leave, was shifted to sub-district hospital Mendhar for treatment.
Another woman was also injured in the cross-LoC firing and shifted to hospital.
In view of the prevailing situation, authorities have ordered a temporary closure of educational institutions located within five kilometres of the LoC in Rajouri and Poonch.
People living close to the border have been asked to stay indoors.