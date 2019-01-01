Woman killed in road accident in north Kashmir

AgenciesSrinagar
A woman was killed and another person was injured in a road accident in north Kashmir district of Kupwara on Tuesday.
Official sources said that a motorcycle was hit by a lorry at main market Langate in Kupwara, resulting in injuries to the motorcyclist and his pillion mate.
They said the injured were immediately taken to a local hospital, where the pillion rider, identified as Saleema Begum, was declared brought dead.
“The motorcyclist has suffered minor injuries,” they added.
After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased woman was handed over to her relatives for last rites.