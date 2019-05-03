Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.
Official sources said that a truck hit a woman, identified as Noora Begum, at Model Town Sopore in Baramulla on Friday, resulting in critical injuries to her.
''The woman was immediately taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead,'' they added.
