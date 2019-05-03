About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
Write To us
Site Category Google
  • Search
May 03, 2019 | Agencies

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

 

x (x)
 

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Official sources said that a truck hit a woman, identified as Noora Begum, at Model Town Sopore in Baramulla on Friday, resulting in critical injuries to her.

''The woman was immediately taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead,'' they added.

x (x)
 

Latest News

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

Dr Kaiser Koul is principal GMC Srinagar

May 03 | Rising Kashmir News
Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

May 03 | Agencies
Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

Malik deprived of rights, kept in solitary confinement: Family

May 03 | Junaid Kathju
NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

NIA summons Geelani’s grandson Anees-ul-Islam for questioning

May 03 | Agencies
Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia

Rangers find three-eyed snake in Australia's Humpty Doo

May 03 | PTI/AfP
Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s

Instead of IPL, talk about govt’s 'unwillingness' to hold Assembly pol ...

May 03 | Agencies
Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

Three killed as Cyclone Fani hits Odisha

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Train service suspended in south Kashmir

Train service suspended in south Kashmir

May 03 | Agencies
National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

National security has become poll plank to earn votes, Mehbooba on Con ...

May 03 | Agencies
BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

BJP office damaged in IED blast in Jharkhand

May 03 | Agencies
Facebook bans

Facebook bans 'dangerous individuals' cited for hate speech

May 03 | PTI/AP
Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

Massive Afghanistan peace summit ends in Kabul

May 03 | AFP/Press Trust of India
19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

19 injured in clashes after militant killings in Shopian

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

Arrested Kangan youth was going to join militancy: Police

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Shopian gunfight: Burhan group

Shopian gunfight: Burhan group's Lateef tiger among 3 militants killed

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

Two militants killed in ongoing Shopian gunfight, clashes erupt

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

Missing Kangan youth found in Handwara

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar

Pakistan orders freeze of Azhar's assets, impose travel ban

May 03 | Press Trust of India
Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

Militant killed in ongoing gunfight in Shopian

May 03 | RK Online Desk
Gunfight underway in Shopian village

Gunfight underway in Shopian village

May 03 | Javid Sofi
Archive

Digital Edition

Most Viewed


1
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
2
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
3
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
4
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
5
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
6
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
7
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
8
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
9
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
10
<%# Eval(Views)%>Views
May 03, 2019 | Agencies

Woman killed in hit-and-run accident in Baramulla

 

x (x)
 

              

A woman was killed in a hit-and-run accident in north Kashmir's Baramulla district on Friday.

Official sources said that a truck hit a woman, identified as Noora Begum, at Model Town Sopore in Baramulla on Friday, resulting in critical injuries to her.

''The woman was immediately taken to a hospital, where she was declared brought dead,'' they added.

x (x)
 

News From Rising Kashmir

;