Woman killed in flash floods

July 19, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

A woman died in flash floods triggered by multiple cloudbursts in Lolab area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday.

According to local reports and police, the woman identified as Shafiqa Bano (35) was washed away by the flash floods in Bera Rudi, Khordi, Bat Gagal, Surgam in Lolab at around 4:30 pm. The woman’s body was later recovered by locals and police, they said.

They said that there were multiple cloudbursts in Kantpora, Putshahi, and Dooniwari villages.

They said that the flash floods caused a large-scale damage to the standing crops as well as to the residential houses in the villages. “One foot bridge connecting Shimriyal village was also washed away due to the flash floods”.

The people also feared death of domestic animals in the floods and said that they are ascertaining the same.

An official of the district administration while confirming the death of the woman told local news gathering agency GNS that assessment of the loss to property due to flash floods would be ascertained and due compensation will be provided to those affected.