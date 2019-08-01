Woman killed, health employee hurt in Gurez shelling

August 01, 2019 | M T Rasool

A woman was killed and a health employee injured as Indian and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire and mortar shells in Bagtore, Gurez area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

Officials said a woman identified as Rahimi wife of Abdul Ahad Bhat of Dasi Bagtore and an employee of health department Manzoor Ahmad son of Bashir Ahmad of Naidkhai Sumbal were injured in the cross-LoC firing and mortar shelling along the LoC in Bagtore, Gurez yesterday.

“The woman had taken shelter in an underground bunker along with her children when the troops on two sides of the LoC resorted to shelling in the Bagotre area,” the locals said.

They said the woman was hit by splinter of mortar shell when she came out of bunker to get food for the children.

She sustained injuries on head and was referred to District Hospital, where from she was referred to Srinagar hospital for specialised treatment.

She, however, succumbed to injuries while being referred to Srinagar hospital.

The doctors have termed condition of injured health employee as stable.

The shelling started along the LoC in Gurez after Army foiled an infiltration bid in Bagtore area, killing two militants.

The firing at LoC triggered panic in Gurez while authorities snapped internet facility in the area.

An eerie calm was prevailing in the area after the shelling stopped.