Woman killed after being hit by train in Jammu

Press Trust of India

Jammu

A 36-year-old woman from Chhattisgarh was killed after being hit by a goods train here, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) said today.

 Savitri Devi, belonging to a family of labourers, was residing in a temporary shelter near the railway tracks.

She was crossing the tracks at Sainik Colony in the outskirts of the city when she got hit by the train and died on the spot, the official said.

The body was handed over to her family members after post-mortem, he said.

