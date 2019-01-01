Woman killed, 9 injured in Indian troops firing: Pak

About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Published at January 01, 2019


Agencies

Muzaffarabad, Dec 31:

 A woman was killed and nine others injured in Indian army firing in Pakistan administered Kashmir on Monday.
A PaK official said the incident took place in Shah Kot Sector in the Neelum Valley after Indian troops resorted to shelling from across the restive LoC border.
The deceased woman was identified as Aasia Bibi.
The official said nine other civilians including four children and two women were injured.
Meanwhile, Pakistan military said Pakistan troops responded effectively and targeted Indian posts from where the civilians were attacked.
It also released photographs of bloodied and wounded children being treated at a local hospital.
Bilal Akbar, a local doctor, told reporters that windows of the town’s main hospital were damaged from Indian gunfire.

 

 

