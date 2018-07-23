Woman killed, 7 others injured in road accident in Pulwama

AgenciesPulwama
A woman was killed and seven others were injured in a road accident in south Kashmir district of Pulwama, official sources said.
They said a tractor skidded off the road and plunged into a nalla in Malangpora in Awantipora, Pulwama, resulting in injuries to eight people.
“The injured were immediately taken to a hospital, where one of them succumbed,” they said.
After completing all the legal and medical formalities, the body of the deceased, identified as Jawhara, was handed over to her relatives for last rites.