Woman killed, 10 persons injured in Machil mishap

Srinagar:
A woman was killed and ten persons were injured after a vehicle in which they were traveling in skidded off the road in Machil area of north Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday morning.
A senior police officer said that at about 11:30 am, a vehicle bearing JK09A-0858 number driven by Aijaz Ahmad Tantary of Ring Payeen was on way to Kupwara from Ring Payeen.
"While reaching near Yaribehak Machil, the vehicle skidded off the road and fell down in a gorge resulting in on the spot death of one woman Zeba Begum, wife of Muhammad Zaman of Ring Bala and injuries to ten other persons.
The officer identified the injured as Mukhti Begum wife of Ghulam Muhammad Shah of Ring Payeen, Musharaf Tantary son of Jeelani of Ring Payeen, Muhammad Ashraf Shah son of Ghulam Rasool of Ring Bala, Jamsheeda Bano daughter of Ghulam Mohd Shah of Ring Bala, Asmeena Bano daughter of Muzamil Khan of Ring Bala, Beeba wife of Miyan Gul Khan of Ring Payeen, Karim Harry son of Rehman of Chontiwari Bala, Suliman Khan son of Ghulam Mohd of Ring Bala, Zeba Begum wife of Muhammad Zaman of Ring Bala and Aijaz Ahmad Tantary (Driver).
He said that the body of the deceased woman was handed over to legal heirs for last rites after completion of all legal and medico formalities. "A case under relevant sections of law has been registered and further investigations were taken up in this regard, "the officer said.