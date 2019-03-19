Woman jumps into river in Srinagar, rescued by passerby

March 19, 2019 | Agencies

Panic gripped the Safa Kadal area in the down town when a woman suddenly jumped into river Jehlum on Tuesday morning, official sources said.

They said a woman jumped into river Jehlum at Safa Kadal this morning allegedly to end her life. However, some passerby immediately jumped into the river and rescued her.

She was later rushed to SMHS hospital, they said, adding that it was not immediately clear the woman, who was not identified, tried to took this extreme step.