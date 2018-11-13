Woman held along with 20 grenades, ammunition from Srinagar outskirts

Get - On the Play Store.
Police on Tuesday said that it has arrested a woman along with 20 grenades from Lawaypora area in outskirts of Srinagar city. "Today evening upon receipt of reliable information that some OGWs is coming from Baramulla towards Srinagar with ammunition, a naka was laid oppos...More
Authorities in the Kashmir Valley on Tuesday issued a low-danger avalanche warning for seven districts after fresh snowfall in the higher areas, an official said here. A low-danger avalanche warning was issued for 24 hours in avalanche-prone areas of Bandipora, Baramulla, An...More
Masood Hassan Wani, father of Rising Kashmir copy-editor Aadil Wani, breathed his last at his residence in Baghi-Mehtab, Srinagar on Tuesday. Wani was suffering from a pro-longed illness. He was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Malkah, Rainawari. People from different wa...More
Army claimed to have foiled an infiltration bid by killing two militants along Line of Control in Keran sector of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday. An Army official said troops deployed along the LoC in Keran intercepted a group of militants triggering off a...More
The Government Tuesday issued an avalanche warming in Kashmir following a spell of fresh snowfall on the higher reaches of Valley. “Divisional Commissioner Kashmir has issued avalanche warning from 12 Nov to 13 Nov in avalanche prone areas of Bandipora/Baramulla/Anantn...More
The Government Tuesday transferred Inspector Generak of Police (Traffic), Basath Rath and attached him to the office of Commandant General, HomeGurads/Civil Defence/SDRf till further orders. According to an order issued by state’s Home department, Alok Kumar will be th...More
TheArmy Tuesday gunned down a heavily-armed Pakistani intruder along theLine of Control(LoC) inAkhnoorsector in Jammu, officials said. The infiltration bid came after a series of ceasefire violations byPakistanwhich left threeArmypersonnel and aporterdead and three BSF perso...More
State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) Chairman Justice (rtd) Bilal Nazki Tuesday issued a notice to deputy commissioner Ganderbal and SSP Ganderbal, asking them to file a compliance report in the case of assault on Shabir Ahmed Raina and his cousin Rouf Ahmed Raina. The notic...More
BJP general secretaryRam Madhavon Tuesday said militants behind the killings of asenior party leaderand his brother in Kishtwardistrict would be killed soon. BJP state secretaryAnil Pariharand his brotherAjeet Pariharwere shot dead on November 1 by suspected militants in a d...More
GovernorSatya Pal Malikhas set a fresh deadline of June next year for the completion of the first phase of Digital India Land Records Modernisation Programme (DILRMP) which was started three years ago. The deadline has been set to complete scanning of all 6.6 crore revenue d...More
The class work in Nowgam-I and Nowgam-III campuses of the Central University of Kashmir (CUK) will remain suspended for next three days, an official spokesperson said on Tuesday. “The classwork of all the teaching departments in Nowgam-I and Nowgam-III campuses of the ...More
The return of the displaced Rohingya refugees toMyanmarshould take place only at their "freely expressed wish", the UN's toprefugeeofficialsaid, amid concern that conditions at their places of origin are not conducive. According to the UN estimates, nearly 700,000 minority R...More
Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam Tuesday asked the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) of respective districts to submit report on daily-basis on the compensation disbursed on account of crop loss due to recent heavy snowfall in Kashmir. “Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam has as...More
People from several villages of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the Power Development Department (PDD) for failing to ensure proper electricity in the area. Residents of Mantrigam, Dharmaha, Guzerbal, Sheikhpora and oth...More
Kargil town was coldest in Jammu and Kashmir as MeT department forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches with minimum temperature recorded at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Leh recorded minus 5 degree celcius, while minus 4 in Gulmarg, 3.2 in Srinagar and 12.6 deg...More
The rupee recovered by 29 paise to 72.60 against the US currency in early trade Tuesday, owing to easing global crude oil prices and better-than-expected macro economic data on the domestic front. Besides, fund inflows by foreign investors and the US dollar's weakness again...More
Afghan President Ashraf Ghani voiced confidence Monday on reaching a peace deal to end the Taliban insurgency but warned that Pakistan's alleged meddling risked sparking long-term hostility. "I feel that it is now not a question of if, but when," Ghani said of a peace agree...More
Amnesty International on Monday stripped Aung San Suu Kyi of its highest honour over the de facto Myanmar leader's "indifference" to the atrocities committed by the country's military against Rohingya Muslims. The London-based global human rights organisation said it was re...More
