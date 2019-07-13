Woman dies after falling off rooftop in Srinagar

A woman died after falling off rooftop of her house in the downtown Srinagar on Saturday, official sources said.
They said panic gripped Shaheen Mohalla in Noorbagh area of the downtown city when 20-year-old woman identified as Masrat Jan suddenly fell from rooftop of her three-storeyed house.
A woman died after falling off rooftop of her house in the downtown Srinagar on Saturday, official sources said.
They said panic gripped Shaheen Mohalla in Noorbagh area of the downtown city when 20-year-old woman identified as Masrat Jan suddenly fell from rooftop of her three-storeyed house.