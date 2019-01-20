Woman delivers stillborn on roadside as doctors refuse admiting her at LD

Govt orders probe; doctor attached; inquiry report reveals SOPs not followed
Omar, Mehbooba, Lone, Rasheed pained
Mansoor PeerSrinagar, Jan 19:
A woman from a remote village of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district gave birth to a stillborn on a roadside in Srinagar after doctors disallowed her overnight stay at Lal Ded hospital, triggering massive public outrage across the State.
Thursday morning, Suraya, a resident of remote village of Mori in Lolab area of Kupwara, went in labour.
About five feet snow had accumulated in the Mori village after recent snowfall and the road was not motorable.
Suraya’s family members and neighbours carried her on their shoulders in a charpai for around 10 kilometers to reach the health facility at Kalaraoos.
“We travelled on foot in the snow for about six hours. As we reached Kalaroos hospital, doctors told us she had some complication and referred her to Kupwara hospital. From Kupwara hospital, we were referred by doctors to Lad Ded hospital in an ambulance,” said Suraya’s, brother, Hami Zaman.
At L D Hospital, the patient was kept under medical observation for a few hours.
However, at 8 pm, the doctors refused to admit the patient in the hospital.
“A doctor told our patient to leave the hospital and hurled abuses at us after we pleaded that she be allowed night stay in the hospital,” Zaman said.
He said the doctor turned down their repeated pleas, forcing them to leave the hospital.
Zaman said they boarded an auto-rickshaw from LD Hospital for Bemina, where one of their acquaintances was living.
“After we reached Bemina, Suraya delivered a stillborn by roadside in the chilling cold,” he said.
The family is shell shocked and demanded stern action against the “erring doctors”.
“This is injustice. The doctors should be held responsible,” said the grieved family.
Medical Superintendent of L D Hopsital, Dr Shabir Siddiqui said after an inquiry, a senior female postgraduate doctor had been attached to the office of Principal GMC, Srinagar.
“The patient was under medical observation for three hours. Her ultrasonography and blood investigations were done. The doctor had asked the patient to go back as the woman had not gone into labour at that time,” he said.
The hospital constituted an inquiry committee to probe the incident.
“The inquiry revealed that the Standard Operating Procedures of the referral were not followed in the case,” said an official at L D Hospital.
He said the report had been sent to GMC Srinagar for further action.
Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Baseer Khan has directed Principal and Dean GMC Srinagar to probe the incident to look into the factual position with respect to the incident.
“This incident needs a thorough inquiry to find out the factual position so that appropriate action is taken against the concerned if found liable for such negligence,” an order issued by the Divisional Commissioner reads.
“You are directed to inquire into the matter and furnish the inquiry report along with your explicit comments within two days, treating the matter most urgent,” it said.
The incident has triggered massive public outrage with political leaders, civil society and netizens expressing pain and anguish after the woman was forced to deliver on a road.
Taking to Twitter, National Conference vice-president, Omar Abdullah hoped that Governor administration would take immediate take action.
“I hope the state functionaries working under the command of @jandkgovernor take immediate action in this tragic case,” Omar tweeted.
PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti called the incident as heart-wrenching and expressed her pain for turning away the pregnant woman from the hospital.
“Heart-wrenching that a pregnant woman was turned away from a hospital which ironically is named after the great Kashmiri mystic saint Lal Ded. She later gave birth to a stillborn in frigid temperatures. Cannot even begin to fathom the pain & trauma the parents must feel,” she tweeted.
AIP Supremo, Er Rasheed demanded cancellation of the degree of the doctor.
“Doctors association has a right to speak for its colleagues but LD incident should wake them up and they must speak for the ill-fated lady of Mohri Lolab. A punishment other than the so-called suspension is needed so that self-respect of the family is restored,” he tweeted.
Peoples Conference chairman, Sajad Gani Lone sought action against hospital authorities for refusing to admit the pregnant lady.
“Woman gives birth on road. It is imperative that action is taken. Overall there is a dire need to reorient health devices to challenges today," Lone tweeted.
Journalist and former Chairperson of J&K State Commission for Women (SCW), Nayeema Ahmad Mehjoor also condemned the incident on social networking site Facebook.
“We live in a conflict where dozens injured come almost daily in hospitals from different districts. LD hospital authorities need to take stern action against the doctor who treated the patient in such a way which is inhuman and against the tenets of the profession,” she said.
Doctors Association Kashmir (DAK) termed the incident unfortunate and appealed the authorities to conduct an impartial probe to ascertain facts and punish guilty.
“Patients must be respected irrespective of medical condition and complication. It is our duty to provide treatment and respect rights of patients,” said President DAK, Dr Suhail Naik.
The Jammu and Kashmir Gujjar Bakerwal Youth Association also held a protest in Srinagar. The protestors termed the incident unfortunate and demanded an impartial probe into the incident.
