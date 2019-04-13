About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
April 13, 2019 | Agencies

Woman delivers baby in cab as hospital 'refuses' ambulance

A woman delivered her baby in a cab after a hospital allegedly ignored her husband's plea for an ambulance in north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Mohammad Shafi Kohli of Sarkoli Kalaroos told reporters that doctors at a local hospital had referred his pregnant wife to Kupwara District Hospital but refused to allot them an ambulance.

"They asked me to take my wife there in a Sumo cab," he said, adding his wife delivered their baby on way to the healthcare facility.

Shafi demanded action against the doctors.

(GNS, Representational Pic)

