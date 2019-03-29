About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 29, 2019 | Agencies

Woman crushed to death in Jaglanoo Rajouri

A woman was crushed to death on Rajouri Budhal road in Jaglanoo village on Friday.

According to a local news agency the woman was crushed when a tractor hit her at Jaglanoo village while she was crossing the road.

"The woman died on spot," reports said.

Police reached the spot and has started an investigation into the matter.

(KNO)

;