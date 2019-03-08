About Us | Founding Editor | Our Team
         
March 08, 2019 | Syed Rukaya

Woman convicted in cheque bounce case, fined

 In three-year-old case of cheque bounce, the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Srinagar convicted a woman, Amina Begum, and sentenced her a fine of Rs 5000 besides compensation of Rs 5,30,000 to be paid to the complainant within a period of 40-days.
The Court of Mir Wajahat convicted the accused, Amina Begum, for the commission of offence under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act and directed that in case the amount is not paid in 40 days, the accused shall be subjected to simple imprisonment of one month.
The Section 138 implies dishonouring of cheques for insufficiency etc of funds in the account and the person who deemed to have committed such offence is punished with an imprisonment for a term which may be extended to two years or with fine which may extend to twice the amount of the cheque or with both. However, the Court did not awarded imprisonment to the accused in view that the accused belongs to female gender.
Court directed that incase the accused fails to pay the fine and compensation, the accused shall be subjected to imprisonment of 6 months. It said that the fine shall be realized in accordance with section 386 Cr.P.С in addition to the imprisonment in default of payment of fine on the special reasons.
“For the said special reasons,as required under provision of 386 (1) Cr.PC in default of payment of fine after accused undergoes whole of such imprisonment in default, it is necessary to recover the fine and compensation in accordance with section 386 Cr P.c.” Court remarked.
The Court observed that an amount of Rs. 5,50,000/ to be paid for the two cheques which were the subject of the case after accused admitted the liability of Rs. 145,000 and paid it to the complainant.
It remarked that the convict has to pay 20 percent of Rs 4 lakh which sums up to 4,80,000. The accused was also directed to pay the litigation charges which the complainant incurred over a period of three years. Apart from Rs 5,30,000 the accused is sentenced to fine of Rs 5000/, the highest amount that the Magistrate can inflict.
The accused was found guilty in a case of Ali Mohammad Billo S/o late Ghulam Qadir R/o Abikorpora, Dal Lake Srinagar versus Amina Begum W/o Abdul Majeed Anchee R/o Motiyar Rainawari, Srinagar after the complainant (Ali Mohammad Billo) filed consolidated complaint under Section 138 of Negotiable Instruments Act before the Court of Judicial Magistrate First Class Srinagar.

 

