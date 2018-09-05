About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Woman among two held for murder of Army man in Poonch

Published at September 05, 2018 01:30 PM 0Comment(s)1407views


Woman among two held for murder of Army man in Poonch

Press Trust of India

Jammu

Nearly four months after an army man was killed during a scuffle over a land dispute at a village here, the police arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case.



Police said Wednesday they arrested Mohammad Alyas and Zanib Bi from Mendhar yesterday.

Army's Defence Service Corps (DSC) unit jawan Mohammad Matloob was critically injured during the scuffle at Chajjla village on May 5 and he succumbed to injuries at a hospital on May 19, they said. 

The Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rajiv Pandey, had constituted a special team under the supervision of assistant superintendent of police, Anwar-ul Haq, for effecting the arrest of the accused, who were absconding, a police spokesman said.

He said the accused have been booked for murder.

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top