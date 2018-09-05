Woman among two held for murder of Army man in Poonch

Press Trust of IndiaJammu
Nearly four months after an army man was killed during a scuffle over a land dispute at a village here, the police arrested two persons, including a woman, in connection with the case.
Police said Wednesday they arrested Mohammad Alyas and Zanib Bi from Mendhar yesterday.
Army's Defence Service Corps (DSC) unit jawan Mohammad Matloob was critically injured during the scuffle at Chajjla village on May 5 and he succumbed to injuries at a hospital on May 19, they said.
The Senior Superintendent of Police, Poonch, Rajiv Pandey, had constituted a special team under the supervision of assistant superintendent of police, Anwar-ul Haq, for effecting the arrest of the accused, who were absconding, a police spokesman said.
He said the accused have been booked for murder.