Woman among five held over alleged gang-rape, blackmailing of girl in Sumbal

June 12, 2019 | M T Rasool

Five people, including a woman, were held by the police in Sumbal area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district over the alleged gangrape and blackmailing of a girl, officials said on Tuesday.

A police official said that a girl (name withheld) was raped by a person few months ago in Nowgam area of Sumbal.

In their complaint, the family alleged that the accused blackmailed the girl and subsequently she was raped by more persons.

The official said the victim’s family registered a complaint with Sumbal police few days ago. He said a case vide FIR no 109/2019 U/S 376D, 342, 506, 366, 420, 109/RPC was registered by the police.

Acting swiftly on the directions of the SSP-Bandipora, Sumbal police arrested five persons including a woman. “Further investigation of the case is going on,” he said.

The victim’s relative said one of the accused who had tricked and befriended the victim threatened to kill the girl if she went to the police. He said the on youth had shot an “objectionable” and used it to blackmail her. When we asked her what is going on after medical revelations, she broke down and narrated her ordeal. These youths used the objectionable video to force her to meet them,” He said.

“We were noticing drastic changes in victims’ body but she only complains of the simple pain “said a relative of the victim, adding “when pain amplified we rushed to a local hospital and receive a shock when doctors declared her six months of pregnancy”

The family inquired about the incident and victim narrated the ordeal by saying that she was first tricked and cajoled to love-affair later raped by prime accused Shabir Ahmed who captured the video of the act and later blackmailed Ruqayia (name changed) till she was raped by the other three persons.

The incident took place seven months ago in the Nowgam area when victim met a prime accused Shabir Ahmed who has played a trick of love affair captured an objectionable video later shared with his three friends who forced the victim to meet and continue assaulting her sexually ti; she got conceived. Officials said that victim had been allegedly gang-raped in Nowgam area of Sumbal. “They had recorded her on video and were blackmailing her later,” the officials said. One woman was also part of the conspiracy that had actually facilitated the crime and was part of the blackmail.

The victim was continuously blackmailed by the gang. It was during the course of the blackmail that she became pregnant.

On the basis of the revelations, the girl made, the police quickly swing into action and have arrested all the five. A formal police case has been registered. The girl has been sent to the hospital. The victim's family registered a complaint with Sumbal police a few days ago, he said.

The police official said that the investigation is underway in the case, adding that preliminary the investigation has revealed the woman has assisted other accused in "committing rape."

The accused who have been arrested include Ateeqa Begun wife of Ali Mohammad (Nowgam), Firdous Ahmad Paproo son of Ghulam Mohammad, Shabir Rather, Ashiq Hussain Bhutoo, sons of Ali Mohammad and Mushtaq Ahmed Kuchoo. The arrests have taken place two days back. Investigations are in progress, police said in a statement.