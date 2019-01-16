Woman allegedly murders ailing husband: Police

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Jan 15:
Police on Tuesday claimed to have worked out a murder case in which an ailing man was allegedly murdered by her wife.
SSP Jammu Tajinder Singh claimed that a woman namely Subash Kumari alongwith her son-in-law approached police claiming that her husband has been murdered by unidentified persons who barged in their residence, and they also looted cash Rs 50, 000 from them.
Immediately, police team started investigation in the incident and found that the claims made by the woman were false even as the body of her husband was found, he said.
Police team became suspicious because the situation did not match with the claims made by the woman, said the SSP Jammu.
He said that they started investigation and questioned the woman, who also had an injury mark in her hand. During sustained questioning, the woman, according SSP Jammu, broke down and confessed that she allegedly murdered her husband because he had become bed ridden from last three years. “The financial matter was also involved in the murder because they had a property worth Rs 31 lakhs out of which Rs 28 lakhs were fixed deposits,” said the Police.
They said that the woman has been taken into custody, and further investigation in the case is on.