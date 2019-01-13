About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Woman allegedly hit by army vehicle in Shopian, injured

Published at January 13, 2019 12:56 PM 0Comment(s)804views


Javid Sofi

Shopian

An army vehicle allegedly hit a woman during clashes between forces and civilians at Sugan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

Witnesses said the woman identified as Showki Jan, was injured after an army vehicle hit her during clashes at Sugan.

She was shifted to district hospital Shopian for treatment, reports said.

He said that another youth who had been hit by a bullet in his thigh was also brought to the facility for treatment.

Earlier, five civilians suffered fire arm injuries during clashes with forces at Sugan.

They are being treated at hospitals in Pulwama and Shopian.

Early morning clashes erupted in Sugan and it's nearby areas against the killings of Al Nasr commander Zeenat-ul-Islam and his aide in a gunfight at Kathpora village of Kulgam.

