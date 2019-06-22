Woman allegedly commits suicide in Bandipora

June 22, 2019 | M T Rasool

A 25-year-old woman (name withheld) died after allegedly consuming some poisonous substance at her home in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district Friday night.

Reports said that a woman from Bihar, who is married to a man from Quil Muqam village of Bandipora, consumed some poisonous substance last night.

She was immediately rushed to District hospital Bandipora where doctors declared her brought dead.

"The reason of suicide was not immediately known," an official told Rising Kashmir.

Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law and further investigations have been initiated in this regard, he said.