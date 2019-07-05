Wolf attacks leave 15 people injured in Handwara villages

July 05, 2019 |

Rare attacks by wolves injured at least 15 people at Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district in last one week, locals and officials said.

GNS reported that at least four wolves were on prowl in Langate, Kralgund, Malbagh, Maqdambagh, Ujroo, Sehpora areas from last one week.

The animals have so far injured at least 15 persons and yesterday only, they injured 7 persons at Malbagh and Ujroo areas, they said.

The locals have also informed the police station concerned and wild life department about the incidents.

“Today, the authorities of the wild life shot dead one of the wolf at Langate area,” they said.

The locals urged the wild life department to capture or kill the remaining animals that they suspect can cause harm mostly to the children and elderly.

Block Officer of Wild Life Department Farooq Ahmad Pir told local news-gathering agency GNS that they have killed the animal after it attacked nearly 15 persons in Langate, Malbagh and its adjoining areas.