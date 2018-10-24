Wizards X Beasts: She is Rubayata not Arundhati

Name of Book: Wizards X Beasts Author: RubayataUmeed Published by: Notion Press, Chennai Year: 2018 Page: 98
Reyaz Ahmad Mir
I have just read a small novel titled “Wizards X Beast”. Young RubayataUmeed of just 14-years-old authored the book of little less than 100 pages. It is really inspirational that a class 9th girl student has come up with a book.
This reflects her motivation and determination she is embedded with even at her tender age. If the girl is patronized and groomed, she has a potential to grow as a giant literal figure.
Wizard X Beasts is a complex literal piece. This, at times, seems beyond imagination a 14-year-child could generally conceive and develop into a navel. It's plot, characters, theme- all are altogether different.
Story is of two empires, ‘Wizards’ and ‘Beasts’. Both were worst enemies of each other down the ages. In a war against Wizards, the King of Beasts dies and his daughter Amnesty becomes Queen.
She continues as her ancestors did with Wizards. But after a little latter, the Queen marries to the Prince of the Wizard land, Taigo.
The novel presents her as a beautiful woman and she sends all ugly beasts out of the territory including an ugly witch who comes to work in her palace. On return, the witch curses beautiful Queen, takes away her beauty and leaves her ugly for life.
Meanwhile, the Queen gives birth to a boy. Thinking the boy too would be ugly, she orders the commander to kill him in woods. The boy is taken to woods but the commander doesn't kill him, leaves him free to let his fate go on without disclosing to anyone.
After a time, the Queen gives birth to a beautiful girl, Aikimi. But, at five, the girl loses her eye sight. The Queen gets worried more because she needs someone to take on reign of her empire. She persuades the commander to give her his little son. The commander dies in a war with Wizards and his little son, Ichigo, is taken by queen amnesty.
Since the Queen had lost her beauty and she is now in search of a beautiful girl for using her blood to restore the lost beauty so she engages her team for a secret mission to accomplish the job.
But in the midst of complex characters and plot, the story finally ends with the repentance of Queen for her all wrongs. The empires get the paces and their real Prince.
The story is really different. This surely brings out that the author is innovative in creating the ideas and imagination. That is the cognitive asset she needs to be guarded. Taking readers to somewhere which is almost alien or rarely known is, in fact, a nice experience.
Coming to its techniques, Wizard X Beasts is in a ditch to qualify for a perfect novel. But, the critics must never forget while dealing with the anatomy of the navel that author is a small child.
She is RubayataUmeed not Arundhati Roy and if encouraged nothing is impossible.
Tomorrow she will be on same shelves of book rakes. Applying highest parameters in weaving the role of characters, evolving plot or setting a theme in her debut novel will clearly reflect our prejudices against this budding writer.
This all doesn't mean to ignore her weakness in writing. No, not at all. Because, that is a poison to kill her talent slowly as her intellectual potential will not grow side by side to her growing age. But, there is no comparison at all.
We can suggest her to read novelists of high repute and learn from them. Because, she really is a potential writer. But, we can't suppress her passion by throwing the garbage of our negativity over her to bring her to mat, as someone has recently done in his review article on Wizard X Beasts trying to give impression that reviewer is a master in techniques of novel.
Yes, one significant observation is that the author has not been guided to show her intellectual piece to some expert in the genre. Because, even prolific writers do need something like chiselling. That is never a bad thing. It is quite normal among literal figures to polish their creative expressions, and it makes you confident to put your expressions in public domain.
Another point of importance is that author has chosen Japanese characters and setting. That makes the plot difficult to understand and creates confusions at frequent times. Had she tried her creativity to express in local contours, it would have been more interested among all sections.
Rubayata was a little chap when I saw her at her mother's residence when I had visited with my friend. She was almost crawling, I still could recall, but had forgotten her, as we do usually, till I saw her as an author presenting her novel to the Head of Department, Education (Kashmir), in a simple ceremony.
She has perfectly suffixed her name with "Umeed", the hope.
Let her hope translate her into a champion to write against victimization of her own gender. God bless the author!
