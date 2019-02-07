Witness assistance centre inaugurated at Budgam

Budgam, February 6:
Under the patronage of Chief Justice J&K High Court Justice Geeta Mittal, a Witness Assistance Centre was inaugurated at Court Complex Budgam.
The centre was inaugurated by a witness, Aziza of Char-e-Sharief in presence of Principal District and Sessions Judge Budgam, (Chairman District Legal Service Authority), Raja Shujaat Ali, Chief Judicial Magistrate Budgam, Mohammad Amin Mir, Deputy Commissioner Budgam, Dr, Syed Sehrish Asgar, SP Budgam Amod Ashok Nagpure, Munsiff, Secretary DLSA Budgam, Tabasum Qadir Parray, ADC Budgam Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Bar President Budgam, Advocate Noor Mohammad and other senior lawyers and DLSA officials.
On the occasion, Chairman District Legal Service Authority (DLSA) Budgam Raja Shujaat Ali said that the centre will serve its best purpose to facilitate witnesses to appear in court cases and record their statements at ease. He said that caretakers would remain there for witnesses to guide them to the court hearings to record their statements without facing any inconvenience. The chairman said that the centre would be equipped with all required facilities including an LCD on which religious verses will be played in order to encourage witnesses religiously and morally to submit/ record their statement on facts and credentials.
Terming witnesses as eyes and ears of the court, the chairman said that the facility would also serve as waiting facility room to the witnesses during court hearings of their related cases.
On the occasion, Chairman DLSA Budgam and Secretary DLSA Budgam raised the issues related to 50 kanals land acquisition for the district court complex Budgam near Townhall Budgam and court complex Chadoora with the DC Budgam.
Bar members also raised various demands including separate washroom facility and canteen for the lawyers at the district court.
The DC assured that she would provide full support to the DLSA Budgam and said that she would look into the issue of land acquisition of court complexes at identified sites, besides building separate washroom for staff and advocates, litigant shed, canteen for lawyers, water purifier facility would be set up within the court premises.