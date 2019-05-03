Wither J&K Police

May 03, 2019 |

Srinagar police on Wednesday said it has established dedicated 24x7 helpline for women at Women’s Police Station, Rambagh. The district police urged women to contact the officials for any assistance or in case of emergency. A day before, the district police booked a “notorious drug peddler” under PSA. On that occasion too, the police said it was committed to drug-free Srinagar. Both the steps deserve an appreciation, as the twin concerns – safety of women and drug menace – are of import. Real policing in the state, particularly in Kashmir, has suffered in the last few decades due to institutional problems and changing role of the state police force. The institutional problems in the state police force came to light when senior officers threatened they would resign if government failed to take cognizance of cadre review. The rift became acute when former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti and former deputy chief minister Nirmal Singh took antithetical stand over cadre review of the state police force. It also indicated that the reforms in the state police force were subservient to political expediency. The primary role of the state police has also not been questioned and debated on the basis of merits; it has rather been hushed up. With the increasing involvement of state police in counter-insurgency operations in Kashmir, policing in the valley has taken a backseat. Although crimes of serious nature have been non-existent in the vale, still many petty crimes and other offences demand not only the attention of the police officials but also the resources. Take the instance of women protection in the state. In the last two decades crores have been spent on security apparatus, but how many women police stations have been established? Or, how many women police officers and those working in subordinate positions have been inducted in the state police? With the state police having dearth of both women police officers and inadequate number of women police stations, it is unlikely that the institution has capacity to work on growing number of cases, especially those involving domestic violence. The reforms in the state police need not only overcoming the meager officials and infrastructure but changing the image of the state police force. In one notorious case in the past a woman alleged that she was tortured and sexually harassed in a police station in Kanachak. When an institution where are an ordinary citizen expects help and some justice becomes a crime site, how can the faith be restored. The state police has to show its humane face, and for a change prioritize issues like women safety and drug trafficking.