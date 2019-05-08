Withdrawal of security to political workers in J-K 'immature decision': BJP leader

May 08, 2019 | Press Trust of India

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir general secretary Yudhvir Sethi Tuesday said the recent withdrawal of security to political activists in the state was an "immature decision" of security agencies.

He urged the governor administration to review the entire security setup by convening a meeting of police, civil administration and the estate department so that those facing genuine threat could be provided immediate protection and government accommodation.

Sethi also demanded that the officials who recommended the withdrawal of the security cover should be taken to task.

The BJP leader expressed shock over the killing of the BJP's Anantnag vice-president Gul Mohammad Mir on Saturday night, adding that the way security was withdrawn from protected persons in the recent past spoke of "poor assessment" by those in-charge of the security setup.

"The valour of the security forces is appreciable but those sitting as soft targets need to be protected," he told reporters at the party headquarters here.

Sethi demanded protection for all political leaders "actively serving society" and the withdrawal of the security cover to those "misusing the state apparatus" for their personal gains and status symbol.

"Right from Kishtwar in Jammu to Kashmir, terrorists are trying to vitiate the peaceful atmosphere. They are targeting political leaders and there is no check on them," he said, referring to the killing of four persons, including two senior leaders of the BJP and the RSS, in two separate attacks in Kishtwar in November and April. PTI