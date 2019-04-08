Withdrawal of security from political leaders will adversely affect electioneering: Yaseen.

April 08, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Former Revenue Minister & Chairman PDF Hakeem Yaseen has castigated Government for withdrawal of security to political leaders in election time adding that it will further restrict their field movement for electioneering. In a statement, Yaseen said the decision to withdraw and curtail security to politicians has made them more vulnerable to threats owing to the prevailing abnormal security and law and order situation in the state, particularly in Kashmir.

Hakeem Yaseen while ridiculing the government for withdrawing security of the politicians urged immediate revocation of the order so that political leaders can fully take part in the election campaign in the state. He said withdrawal of security to political leaders in election time has increased their vulnerability to threats in the wake of election boycott call.

Yaseen has questioned that if there was a serious security threat on Srg-Jammu NH, that has been blocked for civilian traffic twice a week, so how come security to the political leaders was not needed. "This double speak of the government was beyond ones thinking," PDF Chairman observed.

He said that withdrawal of security of political leaders and restriction on civilian traffic movement was a matter of great concern.

Hakeem Yaseen has urged the Governor S P Malik to restore the security to political leaders without any further delay adding that restrictions on civilian traffic on Srinagar-Jammu NH also needed to be lifted as it would adversely affect ongoing election process in addition to the social and economic activities in the state. " At a time when Election Commission is urging for massive participation of electorate in the democratic process, withdrawing security to political leaders and restricting civilian traffic movement tantamounts to jeoparding the efforts of EC to conduct elections in the state in a fair and transparent manner," Yaseen observed.

He has urged the EC to take note of the matter and direct the Governor to provide adequate security cover to all the political leaders and lift the ban on civilian traffic movement on Sgr-Jammu NH immediately.

Pertinent to mention that the Government has recently withdrawn about 2800 security personnel deployed on the security of 919 protected persons including Hurriyat leaders.